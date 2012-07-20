TEXT-Fitch affirms 5 WB Trust notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes of notes from WB Trust 2009-1 and WB Trust 2010-1. Both transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Wide Bay Australia Limited. The rating actions are as follows:

WB Trust 2009-1:

AUD196.7m Class A2 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD1.0m Class AB affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

WB Trust 2010-1:

AUD68.3m Class A1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD81.2m Class A2 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD23.0m Class AB affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement is able to support the notes’ current ratings.

At the end of May 2012, the level of 30+ days arrears for WB Trust 2009-1 and WB Trust 2010-1 amounted to 2.88% and 1.27% of the collateral balance respectively, while 90+ days arrears were at 1.22% and 0.39% respectively.

WB Trust 2009-1 has experienced two defaults since closing in the amounts of AUD308,055.62 and AUD297,079.7. All losses have been covered in full by the lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) provider MRM Pty Ltd, which Fitch does not include in its modelling. No default has been recorded in the WB Trust 2010-1 portfolio, which is 99.5% covered by LMI provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited.

The notes in both transactions are paying down on a sequential basis, with principal collections currently being allocated to the most senior notes. As of the June 2012 payment date, the level of credit enhancement for the senior notes issued by WB Trust 2009-1 and WB Trust 2010-1 was 1.8x and 1.4x the level at closing, respectively.