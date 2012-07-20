FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Jupiter Insurance otlk to positive; affirms 'A' rtg
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 9:08 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Jupiter Insurance otlk to positive; affirms 'A' rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 -

Overview

-- Guernsey-based Jupiter Insurance Ltd. (Jupiter) qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s methodology and as such is rated at a level commensurate with its parent, BP PLC.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Jupiter to positive from stable and affirming our ‘A’ long-term ratings on Jupiter following the same rating actions on BP.

-- The positive outlook on Jupiter reflects that on its parent.

Rating Action

On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Jupiter Insurance Ltd. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘A’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Jupiter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.