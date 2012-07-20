TEXT-S&P revises Jupiter Insurance otlk to positive; affirms 'A' rtg

July 20 -

Overview

-- Guernsey-based Jupiter Insurance Ltd. (Jupiter) qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s methodology and as such is rated at a level commensurate with its parent, BP PLC.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Jupiter to positive from stable and affirming our ‘A’ long-term ratings on Jupiter following the same rating actions on BP.

-- The positive outlook on Jupiter reflects that on its parent.

Rating Action

On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Jupiter Insurance Ltd. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘A’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Jupiter.