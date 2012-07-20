FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions in Eurocredit CDO III
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions in Eurocredit CDO III

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Eurocredit CDO III based on the trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.

-- Based on our review, we have raised our ratings on the class B notes and class R combination notes, and lowered our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, C-1, C-2, D1, and D2 notes.

-- Eurocredit CDO III is a cash flow CDO that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of notes in Eurocredit CDO III B.V.

Specifically, we:

-- Raised our ratings on the class B notes and class R combination notes;

-- Lowered our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, C-1, C-2, D1, and D2 notes (see list below).

Eurocredit CDO III is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in September 2003 and is managed by Intermediate Capital Managers Ltd.

