TEXT-S&P publishes BICRA report on Bulgaria

July 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Bulgaria under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology.

Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one “designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems.” A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from ‘1’ to ‘10’, ranging from what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views as the lowest-risk banking systems (group ‘1’) to the highest-risk (group ‘10’).

We rank Bulgaria in BICRA group ‘7’, along with countries such as Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Portugal, Russia, and Jordan. For the full report, see “Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Bulgaria,” published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry risk--where the Bulgarian banking system scores ‘7‘and ‘6’, respectively.

Our economic risk score of ‘7’ reflects our opinion that Bulgaria faces “high risk” in “economic resilience” and “economic imbalances” and “very high risk” in “credit risk in the economy,” as our criteria define these terms.

The industry risk score for Bulgaria is ‘6’. This reflects our opinion that the country faces “high risk” in its “institutional framework”, “intermediate risk” in “competitive dynamics,” and “high risk” in “systemwide funding,” as our criteria define these terms.

