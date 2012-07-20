TEXT-S&P ratings - G4S PLC

July 20 -
Ratings -- G4S PLC ------------------------------------------------ 20-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : G4S PLC
Rating Rating Date
£2 bil med-term note Prog 04/30/2009: sr
unsecd BBB/WatchN 01-May-2009
£350 mil 7.75% med-term nts due 05/13/2019 BBB/WatchN 08-May-2009