FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - G4S PLC
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - G4S PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- G4S PLC ------------------------------------------------ 20-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : G4S PLC

Rating Rating Date

£2 bil med-term note Prog 04/30/2009: sr

unsecd BBB/WatchN 01-May-2009

£350 mil 7.75% med-term nts due 05/13/2019 BBB/WatchN 08-May-2009

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.