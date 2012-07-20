TEXT-Fitch migrates Brahma Iron to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Brahma Iron & Power Ltd’s (BIPL) ‘Fitch B(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. Fitch has also migrated BIPL’s INR700m term loans to ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of BIPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.