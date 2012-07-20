FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Japan's major bank groups to 'A-'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Japan's major bank groups to 'A-'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Today’s rating actions are as follows.

Entities under MUFG

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. :

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel II) downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; off RWN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation :

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

MUFG’s preferred securities’ ratings (MUFG Capital Finance 1 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 2 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited): affirmed at ‘BB+'.

ACOM:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’

- Support Rating revised to ‘2’ from ‘1’

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’

Entities under MHFG

MHFG, MHBK, MHTB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

MHCB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

MHFG’s preferred securities’ ratings (Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited ): upgraded to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’

Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) Limited :

- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel ll) downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; off RWN

Entities under SMFG

SMFG:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Preferred securities (SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited and SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited): affirmed at ‘BB’

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation :

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group

SMTB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.