TEXT-Fitch cuts Japan's major bank groups to 'A-'; outlook stable

Today’s rating actions are as follows.
Entities under MUFG
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. :
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel II) downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; off RWN
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation :
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
MUFG’s preferred securities’ ratings (MUFG Capital Finance 1 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 2 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited): affirmed at ‘BB+'.
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’
- Support Rating revised to ‘2’ from ‘1’
- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’
Entities under MHFG
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
MHFG’s preferred securities’ ratings (Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited ): upgraded to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) Limited :
- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel ll) downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; off RWN
Entities under SMFG
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
- Preferred securities (SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited and SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited): affirmed at ‘BB’
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation :
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’
- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’
- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’
- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN