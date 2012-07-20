TEXT-Fitch cuts Japan's major bank groups to 'A-'; outlook stable

Today’s rating actions are as follows.

Entities under MUFG

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. :

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel II) downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; off RWN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation :

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

MUFG’s preferred securities’ ratings (MUFG Capital Finance 1 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 2 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited): affirmed at ‘BB+'.

ACOM:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’

- Support Rating revised to ‘2’ from ‘1’

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’

Entities under MHFG

MHFG, MHBK, MHTB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

MHCB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

MHFG’s preferred securities’ ratings (Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited ): upgraded to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’

Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) Limited :

- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel ll) downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'; off RWN

Entities under SMFG

SMFG:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Preferred securities (SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited and SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited): affirmed at ‘BB’

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation :

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group

SMTB:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘A-’ from ‘A’; off RWN