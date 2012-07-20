FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: SABMiller PLC
July 20, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: SABMiller PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- SABMiller PLC --------------------------------- 20-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Beer and ale

Mult. CUSIP6: 78572M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Aug-2003 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on SABMiller PLC (SABM), an international brewer incorporated in the U.K., reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “strong” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. Our assessment of SABM’s business risk profile as “strong” is supported by its leading market shares in many of its key regions such as Colombia, Peru, and South Africa. This provides the group with pricing power, which, along with its efficient manufacturing, drives its high margins. SABM’s business risk assessment is also supported by its strong brands and well-balanced geographic diversity.

