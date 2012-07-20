TEXT-S&P takes various rtg actions in Dekania Europe CDO II

July 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Dekania Europe CDO II’s performance by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1, B, E, and class P combination notes.

-- At the same time, we have raised our ratings on the class A2-A and A2-B notes. We have also lowered our ratings on the class C, D1, D2, and class Q and R combination notes.

-- Dekania Europe CDO II is a cash flow CDO. A portfolio of subordinated debt securities (issued primarily by European insurance, bank, and homebuilding companies) collateralizes the transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various rating actions on the notes issued by Dekania Europe CDO II PLC (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance using data from the latest available trustee report dated June 16, 2012 (including the note valuation report), our cash flow analysis, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

The current ‘AA- (sf)’ rating on the class A1 notes reflects our assessment of Assured Guaranty (UK) Ltd.’s (AA-/Stable/--) financial guarantee for the class A1 notes. Under the terms of the guarantee, the insurer guarantees the timely payment of interest and the ultimate principal repayment of the class A1 notes. We have therefore affirmed our ‘AA- (sf)’ rating on the class A1 notes.

The results of our cash flow analysis signal a potentially higher rating level for the class B notes. However, we have affirmed our ‘BBB- (sf)’ rating on the class B notes because not all of the assets in the underlying portfolio may exercise their option to call and fully redeem their existing debt, thereby increasing the risk of default from these obligors.

The largest obligor supplemental test at the ‘CCC-’ rating level continues to affect the class E notes, which are also unable to pass our cash flow stresses at higher rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on the class E notes.

Similarly, the class P combination notes comprise components of the class E notes and the subordinated notes. Due to the current performance of the class E notes, we have affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on the class P combination notes.

In our analysis, we note that the deleveraging of the class A1 notes since our previous review in July 2010 has increased the level of credit enhancement available to the class A2-A and A2-B notes (see “Ratings Lowered On Dekania Europe CDO II’s Class C, D, And Combination Q And R Notes; All Other Ratings Affirmed,” published on July 9, 2010). This, in turn, has improved the levels of defaults we believe these notes can withstand under our cash flow analysis to the extent that the class A2 notes are now able to achieve higher ratings. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class A2-A and A2-B notes.

We have lowered our ratings on the class C, D1, and D2 notes following our assessment of the deteriorating credit quality of the collateral supporting the collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches due to increased exposure to obligors that have experienced downgrades into the ‘CCC’ rating category. In addition, we have found that the largest obligor supplemental test at the ‘CCC-’ rating level continues to affect the class D1 and D2 notes.

The class Q and R combination notes include the class D1 and D2 notes as components, respectively. Our downgrades of the class D notes therefore directly affect the class Q and R combination notes. As a result, we have lowered our ratings on the class Q and R combination notes.

Dekania Europe CDO II is a cash flow CDO. A portfolio of subordinated debt securities (issued primarily by European insurance, bank, and homebuilding companies) collateralizes the transaction. Our analysis indicates that approximately 80% of the assets held in the underlying portfolio are ‘hybrid’ capital securities and that perpetual securities account for 23% of the total performing balance.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Dekania Europe CDO II PLC

EUR315 Million Fixed And Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A2-A A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)

A2-B A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A1 AA- (sf)

B BBB- (sf)

E CCC- (sf)

P Combo CCC- (sf)

Ratings Lowered

C B (sf) B+ (sf)

D1 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)

D2 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)

Q Combo CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)

R Combo CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)