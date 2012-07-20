FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fall again
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 - Late-pays on U.S. CREL CDOs declined for a second straight month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fell to 12.3% last month from 13% in May. Only five new delinquencies were added to the Index with 15 assets removed. Delinquencies have dropped over 150 basis points (bps) in the last two months.

Of the 15 assets removed from the index, eight interests were disposed of at full to partial losses. These losses contributed to the $115 million in realized losses reported by asset managers in June, which is the highest monthly total in 2012.

Current delinquency rates for all asset types are as follows:

--Land: 31% (5% of total collateral);

--Construction: 22% (1%);

--Hotel: 16% (15%);

--Retail: 13% (7%);

--Office: 10% (24%);

--Rated Debt: 10% (23%);

--Multifamily: 10% (15%);

--Industrial: 10% (1%);

--Condo: 4% (1%);

--Other: 6% (5%).

