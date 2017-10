TEXT-S&P withdraws rtgs on Esselte Group Holdings S.A.

July 20 -

Rating Action

On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its ratings on Esselte Group Holdings S.A., including the corporate credit rating, as the company is no longer pursuing its previously planned financing transaction.

Ratings List

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Esselte Group Holdings S.A.

Corporate credit rating N.R. B(prelim)/Stable/--

Esselte AB

Esselte Holdings Inc.

Senior secured

$200 Million Term Loan N.R. B+(prelim)

Recovery rating N.R. 2(prelim)