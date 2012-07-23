TEXT-S&P affirms 'AAA (sf)' rating on notes issued by Ruby Assets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- Ruby Assets Pte. Ltd. is an exchangeable commercial mortgage-backed securitization (CMBS) that is ultimately supported by interests in 19 industrial properties in Singapore.

-- Based on our review of the transaction, the underlying collateral properties continue to exhibit strong performance.

-- As a result, we have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the ECS notes.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the ECS notes issued by Ruby Assets Pte. Ltd. The rating affirmation follows our review of the performance and management of the transaction, and is based on information as of the most recent reporting date of May 2012.

The transaction is a single-borrower secured CMBS secured by a portfolio of 19 industrial properties owned by Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust A-REIT. The notes were initially issued in 2010.

The rating affirmation reflects:

-- The strength of the secured loan between Ruby Assets and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust A-REIT;

-- The credit quality of the underlying collateral properties;

-- The cash flow coverage levels and overcollateralization provided;

-- The liquidity support provided; and

-- The quality of asset management.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Asia-Pacific Real GDP Growth Forecasts: Economic Uncertainties Continue, July 12, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011