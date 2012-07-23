FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:CITIC Group Corp. ratings unaffected by CLSA deal
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on CITIC Group Corp. (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; cnA+/cnA-1) are not affected by CITIC Securities Co. Ltd.’s (CITICS; unrated) proposed acquisition of 100% equity interest in CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets (CLSA; unrated), a regional brokerage headquartered in Hong Kong. This is because the transaction is pre-funded through CITICS’ Hong Kong dollar 13 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong in October 2011. The acquisition could generate US$600 million-US$700 million in goodwill for CITICS. Nevertheless, the goodwill amount represents a very small portion of CITICS or CITIC Group’s capital base. The debt leverage of CITICS and the holding company is very low relative to CITIC Group’s ‘bb’ stand-alone credit profile. CITIC Group owns 20.3% equity interest in CITICS and is the single largest shareholder.

CITICS agreed to acquire the remaining equity interest in CLSA after having acquired 19.9% stake in the brokerage for US$310 million. The total cash consideration for the two-stage takeover is US$1.252 billion, subject to valuation adjustments in the sale and purchase agreement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
