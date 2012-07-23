FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 9:18 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Communaute d‘Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines 23-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
