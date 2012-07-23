TEXT-S&P ratings - Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 -
Ratings -- Communaute d‘Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines 23-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jul-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
