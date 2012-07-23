FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes June 2012 European RMBS RAC report
July 23, 2012 / 9:23 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P publishes June 2012 European RMBS RAC report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for European residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions during the month of June 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated European RMBS transactions.

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, “Rating Agency Confirmations For European RMBS Transactions: June 2012” was published on July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European RMBS Transactions: June 2012, July 23, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012

