TEXT-Fitch migrates Saluja Steel to non-monitored category
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2012 / 9:39 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates Saluja Steel to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd’s (Saluja) ‘Fitch C(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Saluja. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Saluja’s bank loans ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR35.8m long term loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch C(ind)’

- INR140.8m fund-based loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch C(ind)’

- INR20m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)'

