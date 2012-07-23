TEXT-Fitch affirms VTB Insurance's IFS at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VTB Insurance Limited (Russia)’s (VTBI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘BBB-’ and National IFS rating at ‘AA+(rus)’ . The Outlooks are Stable.

The affirmation reflects the strategic importance of VTBI to its 100% owner Bank VTB (‘BBB’/Stable), the integration of VTBI’s management, operations and distribution with Bank VTB, and Fitch’s view that Bank VTB would provide support to VTBI if necessary.

Fitch views VTBI as an integrated business arm of Bank VTB, offering insurance services to bank customers, although VTBI also has its own distribution channels. One sign of the strategic integration is that members of VTBI’s board are senior managers in Bank VTB. By using Bank VTB’s distribution channels VTBI writes profitable business at low acquisition costs, reflecting Bank VTB’s decision to capitalise profits in VTBI, which might be upstreamed as dividends if deemed excessive.

The insurer’s risk-adjusted capital position significantly deteriorated in Q112 as a result of a large insurance contract with the Russian Police, which accounted for 72% of VTBI’s gross written premium in the period. The regulatory solvency margin significantly deteriorated as well, falling to 169% at end-Q112 from a strong 336% at end-2011. However, this still leaves a moderate cushion over the minimum requirement of 130%.

Fitch believes that VTBI will retain its underwriting profitability as long as it remains part of a banking structure. In 2011, VTBI strengthened its combined ratio to 60% (2010: 66%). The loss ratio was the key source of this improvement (2011: 36%; 2010: 42%); other components remained largely unchanged. The improvement of the loss ratio came from the motor damage and health businesses, two of the insurer’s four main product lines.

Fitch expects a significant increase in the loss ratio for accident business in 2012, driven by experience from the new contract with the Russian Police. However, the extent to which this could change the overall loss ratio and combined ratio is uncertain.

VTBI’s investment portfolio is of good credit quality but with a substantial concentration of placements with its parent, Bank VTB. Fitch also believes that VTBI has a strong liquidity position.

The ratings may be downgraded if Bank VTB is downgraded, if VTBI’s importance to Bank VTB weakens in Fitch’s opinion, or if VTBI’s regulatory solvency margin falls below 150%.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term.