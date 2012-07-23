FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to make further $841 mln from Northern Rock sale
July 23, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Britain to make further $841 mln from Northern Rock sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain will make a further 538 million pounds ($841 million)from the sale of Northern Rock to Virgin Money, the body set up to manage the government’s stakes in bailed out banks said on Monday.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said the UK’s Finance Ministry had received a further 73 million pounds in cash from the sale in addition to the 747 million received on completion. The additional payment had been linked to Northern Rock’s net asset value on the completion date of Jan. 1, 2012.

Meanwhile, UK Asset Resolution, the British “bad bank” running down Northern Rock’s loans has agreed to sell 465 million pounds of mortgage assets to Virgin Money at par, UKFI said.

$1 = 0.6397 British pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham

