TEXT-Fitch rates Hexa International at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Hexa International Pvt. Ltd. (Hexa) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Hexa’s INR60m term loan a National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’ rating.

The ratings are constrained by Hexa’s weak operating profitability as almost 98% of its revenue is derived from the trading of commoditised products and the rest 2% comes from manufacturing operations. Provisional financials for FY12 (year end March) indicate an improvement in EBIDTA margins to around 2.0% (FY11: 1.3%).

The ratings are also constrained by supplier concentration risk as Hexa almost entirely depends upon its group company - CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited (CIL) - for the requirements of its trading operations. However, this risk is partially mitigated by the company’s efficient working capital management, with payables days being reasonably well matched with receivables. The company’s cash conversion cycle for FY12 was negative 1 day (FY11: negative 3 days).

Fitch also notes Hexa’s small scale of operations and its presence in the highly fragmented and competitive denim trading industry. However, the risk is mitigated by being part of a large group (Chiripal group).

The ratings draw comfort from almost a decade-long experience of Hexa’s founders in denim trading, the company’s established network and strong relationships with its customers and its moderate credit profile. In FY12, financial leverage (total adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) improved to 3.8x (FY11: 5.0x) due to improved profitability, while interest cover (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) declined to 4.7x (FY11: 7.0x) due to higher interest costs.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include financial leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include financial leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Incorporated in 1999, Hexa is into the trading of denims. It also manufactures grey cloth using its 34 air jet looms. In FY12, revenue was INR1,189m and EBITDA was INR23.6m.