TEXT-Fitch migrates J.Thomas & Co. to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based J.Thomas & Co. Pvt. Ltd.’s (J.Thomas) ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of J. Thomas. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated J.Thomas’s bank loans ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR0.31m long-term loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

- INR120m fund-based loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'