TEXT-S&P summary: BBVA Bancomer S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- BBVA Bancomer S.A. ---------------------------- 23-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Mexico

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 055295

Mult. CUSIP6: 0552X0

Mult. CUSIP6: 0552X1

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Dec-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong business position and franchise value;

-- Leading market position in almost all the business lines in which the bank operates;

-- Adequate funding profile and liquidity position.

Weaknesses:

-- Although funding is adequate, its loan-to-deposits ratio is higher than some large regional peers’; and

-- Higher-than-historical dividend payout for 2012, but expected to be lower for 2013.

Outlook

Our stable outlook on BBVA Bancomer S.A. reflects our base-case expectation that the bank will maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit quality, risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios, and earnings. Our base-case scenario forecasts credit losses below 3.0%, average loan portfolio growth of 12% for the next two years, and maintenance of quality of earnings, as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets, of about 2%.

The stable outlook also reflects our view that further downgrades of its parent would not automatically affect our credit rating on BBVA Bancomer unless its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is affected. This is because we would incorporate government support into the rating due to our view of its high systemic importance to the Mexican banking system and our opinion of the Mexican government being “supportive” towards its financial system. However, in that scenario, we would reassess BBVA Bancomer’s SACP to evaluate any negative impact on it as a result of its parent’s weaker creditworthiness.

A negative rating action would occur if BBVA Bancomer’s SACP deteriorates by three notches or more, other things been equal. This could happen if a combination of the following factors were to occur:

-- A less-than-adequate capitalization as measured by RAC, which in turn could be caused among other reasons by higher dividend requirements from parent;

-- There are related party transactions that affect BBVA Bancomer’s adequate risk position; and

-- If BBVA Bancomer’s business or funding positions weaken as result of perceived risks by the market, on the deterioration of the parent’s creditworthiness.

Given that the ratings are limited by the foreign currency ratings on Mexico, a negative rating action on the sovereign will also prompt a similar action on BBVA Bancomer. Likewise, a positive rating action on the sovereign will lead to an upgrade if the SACP remains at its current level.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Spain-Based BBVA ‘BBB+/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed Following Spanish Banking Sector Review; Outlook Negative, May 25, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011