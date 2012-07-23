FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Fin Auth, CA's 2008C revs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 23, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Fin Auth, CA's 2008C revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its ‘AA-/F1’ credit enhanced ratings on the Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Financing Authority (CA) (Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District) subordinate lien variable rate revenue bonds series 2008C.

The credit enhanced ratings were based on the support of a letter of credit provided by Bank of America that terminated on July 20, 2012.

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to Sacramento County Sanitation District’s Subordinate Lien bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.