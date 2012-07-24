TEXT-Fitch assigns STFCL DA March 2012 - 03 final ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA March 2012 - 03 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as follows:

INR1,037.8m purchaser payouts: ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR93.4m second loss credit facility (SLCF): ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The used and new commercial vehicle and farm equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser was originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated ‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).

The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of October 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of October 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on STFCL’s origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,037.8m, as of the cut-off date of 29 February 2012. In this transaction, the first loss credit facility (FLCF) is provided in the form of fixed deposits with ICICI Bank Ltd (‘BBB-'/Negative) by the originator with a lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The SLCF is provided in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Axis Bank Ltd (‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The credit enhancement equals 12.25% of the initial principal outstanding, consisting of a FLCF of 3.25% and an SLCF of 9.0% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction’s financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch’s websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.