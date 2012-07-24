FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 8:14 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU ---------------------------------- 24-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Construction

machinery

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2006 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB2 bil 16.00% nts ser 01 due 12/07/2012 B 11-Dec-2009

RUB2 bil 14.50% bnds due 05/23/2013 B 24-May-2010

US$150 mil 9.75% bank ln due 11/30/2015 B 10-Jun-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.