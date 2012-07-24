TEXT-S&P ratings - CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU ---------------------------------- 24-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Construction

machinery

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2006 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB2 bil 16.00% nts ser 01 due 12/07/2012 B 11-Dec-2009

RUB2 bil 14.50% bnds due 05/23/2013 B 24-May-2010

US$150 mil 9.75% bank ln due 11/30/2015 B 10-Jun-2011