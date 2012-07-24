TEXT-S&P comments on trends affecting European leveraged finance

July 24 - Following Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ European Leveraged Finance Conference in London on June 21, 2012, we have published a series of questions and answers on the trends affecting the European high-yield bond and loan markets in two reports titled “Q&A: Trends Affecting The European Leveraged Finance Market In 2012,” and “Q&A: How Institutional Investors Can Help Kick-Start Funding For Mid-Market Companies.” We have based the questions and answers in these reports on the views expressed by two panels of industry participants.

In the first Q&A, Michael Dakin of Clifford Chance, Mitch Reznick of Hermes Credit, Floris van den Berg of ING Investment Management, and Sabine Gromer of Standard & Poor’s Corporate Ratings address the following questions:

-- What are the main challenges that the European high-yield bond and loan markets face at the moment?

-- Has deal flow in the bond market affected the syndicated leveraged loan market in Europe?

-- Why have so many European issuers raised funds in U.S. dollars from the U.S. bond market?

-- In 2011, a large proportion of European high-yield bond issuance was structured as “senior secured.” Is that trend likely to continue?

-- What is the future of the leveraged finance market in Europe?

In the second Q&A, Eric Green of Muzinich & Co., Arnaud Jarnouen de Villartay of Societe Generale, Martin O‘Donovan of The Association of Corporate Treasurers, and Richard Samuel of Alcentra Ltd. address the following questions:

-- Where do European mid-market companies obtain the bulk of their financing?

-- If the banks are still lending to mid-market companies, what opportunities are available for institutional investors?

-- From an investor standpoint, attractive returns can be a major incentive to lend to this cohort. But what comprises acceptable pricing from a company perspective?

-- How do European funding initiatives to encourage lending to small businesses, such as the U.K. government’s Business Finance Partnership, compare with private market lending?

-- Of all the various funding initiatives available for mid-market companies at present, which are likely to gain traction?

Note: Mid-market companies are companies generating EBITDA of between EUR30 million and EUR70 million per year.