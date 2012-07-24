FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Russia's HMS to 'B+' on KKM deal;outlook neg
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Russia's HMS to 'B+' on KKM deal;outlook neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 -

Overview

-- We believe Russian pump maker HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC’s (HMS) credit metrics have weakened following its acquisition of compressor producer Kazankompressormash (KKM) and pump producer Apollo Goessnitz GmbH in debt-financed transactions. Consequently, we have revised our assessment of HMS’ liquidity to “less than adequate.”

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on HMS to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’ and the issue ratings on its proposed unsecured notes to ‘B’ from ‘B+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that HMS might not be able to restore its liquidity position to “adequate” in the coming months.

Rating Action

On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Russian pump and oil and gas equipment manufacturer HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (HMS) to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is negative. We have also lowered the long-term Russia national scale rating to ‘ruA+’ from ‘ruAA-'.

At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the Russian ruble(RUB) 3 billion unsecured notes issued by CJSC Hydromashservice, a subsidiary of HMS, to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. We also lowered the Russia national scale rating on these notes to ‘ruA’ from ‘ruA+'. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
