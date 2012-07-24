TEXT-S&P summary: DBS Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- DBS Bank Ltd. --------------------------------- 24-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 233048

Mult. CUSIP6: 23305D

Mult. CUSIP6: 23305E

Mult. CUSIP6: 23305G

Mult. CUSIP6: 24023C

Mult. CUSIP6: 24023D

Mult. CUSIP6: 251594

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jul-2005 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

16-Jul-1999 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP a

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Market leader in Singapore with a strong franchise

-- Strong funding profile

-- Strong risk management capabilities to safeguard loan quality

Weaknesses:

-- Exposure to increasing economic and credit risk due to continuous expansion in emerging Asian markets

-- Pressure on capitalization due to loan book expansion

Outlook

The stable outlook on DBS reflects our belief that DBS will remain a bank with “high systemic importance” in Singapore, and its SACP will stay within the ‘a’ category over the next one to two years. The outlook also reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Singapore.

We could downgrade DBS if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Singapore; (2) we no longer believe DBS has high systemic importance in Singapore; (3) the bank’s SACP declines by two notches; or (4) the wider DBS group’s credit profile significantly weakens. We could lower DBS’ SACP if the bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio is likely to decline below 7% due to aggressive expansion or if the bank’s asset quality declines substantially. The wider DBS group’s credit profile could weaken if it undertakes further aggressive or debt-funded acquisitions or its overall asset quality deteriorates.

We consider an upgrade of DSB unlikely in the next one to two years. We could raise the rating if the bank strengthens its capitalization and business position, such that we raise the SACP by two notches.

Rationale

We base our ratings on DBS Bank Ltd. on the bank’s “strong” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “above-average” funding, and “strong” liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on DBS is ‘a’.

Our ‘bbb+’ anchor SACP for DBS draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view of the economic and industry risks in the countries where the bank operates. The economic risk score of ‘4’ is based on the weighted average of DBS’ private-sector loans to nonbanks in each country in which it operates, including over 40% in Singapore, about 20% in Hong Kong, and the rest across Asia. Our economic risk assessment of Singapore reflects its high income, and diverse and resilient economy, although we believe some potential imbalances are building up in the property sector. DBS’ industry risk score of ‘2’ benefits from Singapore’s well-developed institutional framework, prudent banking practices, and stable funding support of core customer deposits.

DBS’ strong market leader position in Singapore, with the largest branch network and customer deposit base, contributes to our assessment of the bank’s business position. We expect DBS to maintain its resilient revenue stream and high customer retention despite the increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions in Asia. The bank is likely to further diversify its revenue mix and increase contribution from markets outside Singapore over the next few years.

We expect DBS’s risk-adjusted capital ratio to stay above 7% over the next two years. This is based on the assumption that loan growth will slow down substantially, as compared to the rapid growth rate in 2011. We also believe the bank’s profit generation and retention will partially mitigate the negative impact of continuous loan growth on capitalization. In our view, the bank’s net interest margin and profitability will remain fairly stable. These factors support our assessment of the bank’s capital and earnings.

Our risk position assessment for DBS reflects our expectation that the bank’s credit risk exposure is likely to shift continuously towards emerging markets, such as China and India, where the inherent economic risk is higher, in our view. We believe the bank will maintain its conservative underwriting standards and focus on selective market segments while expanding in these countries.

DBS’ strong customer deposit franchise in Singapore, with the largest retail branch network in the country, supports its funding profile. We assess DBS’ liquidity as strong because of the bank’s rich pool of liquid assets. We expect the bank to manage its liquidity in a prudent manner despite a surge in the U.S. dollar loan-to-deposit ratio over the past two years.

The rating on DBS is two notches higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of a high likelihood of support from the government of Singapore (AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). This is due to DBS’ “high systemic importance” in Singapore and our assessment of the government as “highly supportive” to the banking sector. The bank has the largest market share of loans and deposits in Singapore.

DBS’ parent, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (DBSGH; not rated), proposes to acquire PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. (Danamon; BB/Positive/B). The deal is now pending regulatory approvals. In our view, the move will not directly affect the financial strength of DBS. However, Danamon’s business has higher credit risks than DBSGH’s and integration will involve execution risks. Nonetheless, the immediate negative pressure on the credit profile of the DBS group is limited due to Danamon’s relatively small size and stronger profitability.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Hong Kong And Singapore Banks’ Credit Quality Can Withstand A Mild Recession In Europe, May 17, 2012

-- Research Update: DBS Bank Ltd. And DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Ratings Affirmed On Parent’s Announced Acquisition Of Danamon, April 3, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Singapore, March 16, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011