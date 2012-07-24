TEXT-Fitch affirms BL Superstores Finance plc

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BL Superstores Finance plc as follows:

GBP258m class A2 (XS0244999016) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP56.2m class M1 (XS0244892054) affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Positive

GBP240m class B2 (XS0245002331) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

GBP49m class B3 (XS0245004972) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

GBP18.9m class C1 (XS0244893375) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the transaction’s consistently solid performance. Debt service is met from rental proceeds paid by the sole tenant, J Sainsbury plc. Although Fitch no longer rates the tenant (as requested by the retailer), the agency considers that any investor would regard the rental income as being of high quality in assessing the value of the properties.

As per an issuer notice dated 11 June 2012, five assets with an aggregate value of GBP76m will be removed from the securitisation, without corresponding partial loan redemption, as permitted by the transaction documents. Although not desirable, the change is immaterial to Fitch’s ratings as the assets only accounted for approximately six percent of the overall value and the substantial scheduled amortisation, coupled with an active portfolio management performed by the sponsor, still offsets the balloon amount at loan maturity. However, the Outlook on class M1 has been revised to Stable due to the slight deterioration in leverage and coverage.

The floating-rate note tranches M1 and C1 notes amortise in line with the pre-enforcement priority of payments whereas class D1 has already been redeemed in full. All interest payments continue to be made timely. The reported coverage (DSCR) reduced slightly to 1.14x from 1.22x in July 2012, due to the removal of the aforementioned five assets. The issuance is expected to amortise to less then 20% loan-to-value by October 2025, the expected maturity. Should the notes not be repaid on this date, a five year tail period commences during which the notes will have to be repaid from asset sales proceeds.

While this transaction does not have a servicer, Fitch believes that the in-place mechanisms in case of a term or maturity default (including the appointment of a property advisor at expected notes maturity) mitigate this structural weakness. The long leases, tenant strength and substantial amortisation are positive features of the transaction which has a much reduced (but still existing) balloon repayment risk, compared to traditional CMBS transactions.