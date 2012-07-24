TEXT-Fitch afrmd Tushar Fabrics at 'Fitch B+(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Tushar Fabrics Private Limited’s (TFPL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to be constrained by TFPL’s low operating profitability and strained liquidity position due to the trading and seasonal nature of its operations and intense competition in the domestic textile market. The company’s working capital limits always remain fully utilised during the period of April to September. However, EBITDA margins improved marginally to 2.6% in FY12 (year end March) from 2.2% in FY11, on account of better realisation per meter (FY12: INR15; FY11: INR11). The improved profitability resulted in net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) improving to 5.02x in FY12 (FY11: 7.64x) and interest coverage (EBITDAR/ interest expense) to 2.9x (FY12: 2.3x).

The ratings are also constrained by TFPL’s increased debt levels of INR574m in FY12 against INR423m in FY11. The company availed an interest-free INR250m unsecured loan and an INR95m housing loan in FY12; of the latter INR26.2m has already been disbursed. Fitch expects the debt levels to increase further as the company increases its scale of its operations considering its strategy to enter into new markets. The company also availed a letter of credit facility of INR30m in July 2011.

The ratings also factor in the improvement in TFPL’s working capital cycle. Receivables improved to 65 days from 92 days and inventory to 15 days from 35 days in FY12 from FY11, respectively. However, Fitch does not expect the company to sustain the current working cycle in the near term as it expands its business into new geographical areas.

The ratings continue to benefit from the 25 year-long track record of TFPL’s founders in the domestic denim fabrics trading business and TFPL’s position as one of India’s larger denim fabrics trading companies with a strong distribution network. Also, Fitch expects that the steady growth in India’s denim market over the last few years would continue over the near-to-medium term, benefiting TFPL’s operations.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- steady revenue growth, stable profitability and improved working capital management

- net leverage below 7x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- strained liquidity due to expansion in new geographical areas

- net financial leverage above 8.5x on a sustained basis

Originally started as a proprietorship firm in 1987, TFPL was converted in to a private limited company in July 2010. The company is the second-largest supplier of Denim fabrics in India while being the first-largest in Mumbai. The company has the sole distributorship for a few mills. As on end-March 2012 company had cash balances of INR212.5m.

Rating instruments on the debt instruments are as follows:

- INR200m cash credit limit affirmed at National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR300m non-fund-based limits assigned at National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)'