FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Sukhsagar Infotech to 'Fitch D(ind)'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Sukhsagar Infotech to 'Fitch D(ind)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd’s (SIPL) National Long-Term Rating to ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the overutilisation of SIPL’s fund-based limits as on end-June 2012. The same has been confirmed by the company and its banker; however, Fitch has not been provided with the exact details.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include utilisation of working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

SIPL is engaged in the trading of jewellery, textile and plastic products. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR1,854.9m (FY11: INR1,479.9m) with EBITDA margins of 2.2% (2.3%).

Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on SIPL’s bank facilities as below:

- INR250m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)’

- INR26.5m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.