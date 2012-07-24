TEXT-Fitch cuts Evershine Towers to 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd’s (ETPL) National Long-Term Rating to ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the overutilisation of ETPL’s fund-based limits as on end-June 2012. The same has been confirmed by the company and its banker; however, Fitch has not been provided with the exact details.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include utilisation of working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

ETPL is engaged in trading of jewellery, textile and plastic products. Provisional results for FY12 indicates revenue of INR1261.2m (FY11: INR990m) with EBITDA margins of 1.7% (1.5%).

Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on ETPL’s bank facilities as below:

- INR110m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)’

- INR35m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)'