FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Nottingham (University of)
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 1:18 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Nottingham (University of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nottingham (University of) -------------------- 24-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Schools &

educational

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2001 AA-/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the University of Nottingham reflects our view of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘a+'. The rating also reflects our opinion of a “moderately high” likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited rating), working through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support to avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs; see “Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,” published Dec. 9, 2010), our view of a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the University of Nottingham‘s:

-- “Important” role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- “Strong” link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing support.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.