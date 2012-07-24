TEXT-S&P summary: Nottingham (University of)

July 24 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Nottingham (University of) -------------------- 24-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Schools &
educational
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Jul-2001 AA-/-- AA-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the University of Nottingham reflects our view of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘a+'. The rating also reflects our opinion of a “moderately high” likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited rating), working through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support to avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs; see “Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,” published Dec. 9, 2010), our view of a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the University of Nottingham‘s:
-- “Important” role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and
-- “Strong” link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing support.