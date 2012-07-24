TEXT-S&P rpt:Investments generate profits for large, complex banks

July 24 - As U.S. bank earnings generally remain weak amid a sluggish economy, taking on additional risks to boost shareholder returns may seem tempting. Some bank management teams have attempted to boost profitability by undertaking riskier activity in their investment portfolios and using hedging strategies that could increase, rather than mitigate, risk, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, titled “Investment Portfolios Have Become A Key Profit Generator For U.S. Large, Complex Banks.”

Given the lack of loan demand and the need to build liquidity to comply with proposed new Basel III capital and liquidity requirements, investment portfolios have grown significantly since 2007, before the financial crisis took full effect. As a result, investment portfolios now account for a larger proportion of large, complex banks’ revenues and earnings relative to pre-crisis levels, which ultimately could lead to increasing revenue and earnings concentration.

“Although we don’t expect these riskier investment portfolios and hedging strategies to cause us to take any immediate rating actions, they are negative rating factors and could ultimately lead to rating actions for some large, complex banks,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Stuart Plesser.

The aggregate size of the eight largest U.S. banks’ (large complex banks) available-for-sale (AFS) and held-to-maturity (HTM) securities portfolios almost doubled from December 2007 to March 2012.

The increase in the size of banks’ investment portfolios is primarily because of acquisitions, large deposit inflows with unmatched loan growth, anticipated new Basel III capital and liquidity metrics, and a lack of significant loan growth outside commercial and industrial.

Over the last few years, some banks have increased the risk in their AFS and HTM securities portfolios relative to peers.

Hedging gains and losses using derivative instruments, some of which are meant to hedge an investment portfolio, have also affected bank earnings to varying degrees.

