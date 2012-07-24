TEXT-S&P summary: Packaging Corp. of America

PCA is the fourth-largest producer of containerboard (7% market share) and corrugated products (9.5% market share) in the U.S. The company has good fiber flexibility--it is able to alter the proportions of its products’ fiber content between virgin and recycled materials, achieving a mix that mitigates fiber cost swings. PCA has high forward integration, with its box plants utilizing over 80% of its containerboard production. It also benefits from a corrugated product mix with a meaningful proportion of premium grades and products with enhanced graphics, such as point-of-sale packaging displays. Furthermore, the company enjoys competitive advantages from its focus on local accounts. However, PCA has limited product diversity compared with larger forest products peers that benefit from a greater variety of demand.

Under our baseline scenario, we believe PCA’s EBITDA could approximate $510 million for 2012, compared with $474 million in 2011. For 2013, EBITDA could improve about 5% from 2012’s anticipated level.

Key assumptions and expectations of our forecast include:

-- Modest demand growth from acquisitions and a gradual economic recovery;

-- Steady containerboard and corrugated box pricing based on balanced industry supply and demand;

-- Modest margin expansion from incremental cost savings related to the completion of its energy optimization project in 2011; and

-- Input costs are less of a headwind in 2012 than 2011.

A key risk to our earnings forecast is another recession that would likely result from reduced demand and pricing for boxes. Other risks include greater-than-expected input cost inflation, including fiber, freight, and chemicals.

Based on our 2012 EBITDA forecast, we expect PCA’s credit ratios to remain relatively consistent with recent levels. As of March 31, 2012, the company’s debt to EBITDA was 2.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 34%, which we would consider consistent with our current rating, given PCA’s satisfactory business risk. For 2013, we expect leverage to modestly decline to 2x and FFO to debt to increase to 40%, based on our expectations for moderately lower debt and a continued increase in EBITDA under our baseline scenario.

Liquidity

Our assessment of PCA’s “strong” liquidity profile is based on the following expectations:

-- Sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and availability on its credit facilities) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next year;

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 30%; and

-- The company will maintain sufficient room under its financial covenants, with a cushion in excess of 30%. Financial covenants include a maximum net leverage of 3.5x and minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.5x.

On June 30, 2012, the company had $118 million in cash on hand (which excludes $397 million of net proceeds from its 2022 notes offering) and $328 million in unused borrowing capacity under its existing credit facilities. PCA’s credit facilities include a $250 million revolving credit facility due October 2016 and a $200 million account receivables securitization facility due October 2014.

Following the completion of its energy optimization projects in 2011, we expect annual capital expenditures could decline to a normalized level of about $110 million from $280 million in 2011. The company also expects to spend $50 million to $60 million for strategic box plants acquisitions, some of which may be used for strategic investments in its existing box plants. Annual maintenance capital expenditures are estimated at $70 million. Based on our EBITDA forecast, minimal working capital growth, and remaining biofuels producer tax credits, we expect the company to generate free cash flow in excess of $250 million in each of the next two years. Annual dividends are estimated to be between $95 million and $100 million, and $118 million of authorized share repurchases remained as of June 30, 2012. Although the company recently increased its dividend, share repurchase, and acquisition activity, we to expect the company to use its free cash flow in a balanced manner to maintain its intermediate financial risk.

Following the June 2012 refinancing of its 2013 maturities, PCA’s near-term debt maturities consist of about $15 million of term loan amortization payments.

Outlook

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that PCA’s credit measures will continue to support the ratings, despite industry cyclicality. Based on our assumption that 2012 EBITDA could be $510 million, we expect debt to EBITDA to be about 2x and FFO to debt to approximate 35%. We consider these credit measures to be acceptable for the ratings, given our view of PCA’s satisfactory business risk profile.

We could consider a downgrade if we expected the company to maintain debt to EBITDA in the high 2x area and FFO to debt at about 30%. This could occur if EBITDA were to decline 30% or more from our current forecast or if the company were to pursue a more aggressive financial policy.

Given the company’s limited product diversity and smaller size relative to larger and more diversified competitors, we believe an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

