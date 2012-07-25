TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric’s earnings in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) were mostly unchanged from a year earlier and remained stable; other consumer electronics manufacturers in Japan saw their earnings and finances falter dramatically because of a drastic deterioration in profit from their flat-panel TVs businesses and the effects of the yen’s prolonged appreciation and floods in Thailand. Mitsubishi Electric has curtailed and concentrated its businesses, such as by reducing overall costs and adding value to its digital home appliances business, including flat-panel TVs, as part of its restructuring over the past few years. The company has also enjoyed stable earnings from its core businesses, such as social infrastructure, industrial machinery and equipment, and information and communications technology. Standard & Poor’s believes the company’s profit and operating cash flow are more stable than those of its domestic peers and assesses its business risk profile to be strong (the second-highest rank on a scale of six). In fiscal 2011, corporate customer businesses--such as social infrastructure, industrial machinery and equipment, and information and communications technology--accounted for approximately 60% of consolidated sales and approximately 80% of consolidated operating profits, higher percentages than Hitachi and Toshiba compiled from the same businesses. Mitsubishi Electric maintained more stable performance than its domestic peers as business conditions deteriorated significantly in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008, the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, and the European debt crisis.

Although we continue to have lingering concerns about the future business environment for the company, due to Japan’s stagnant economy and a slowdown in Chinese and European economic growth, Standard & Poor’s is of the view that Mitsubishi Electric has mitigated the risk of a material fall in its earnings through a withdrawal from or a scaling down of businesses with highly volatile profitability or heavy investment burdens. In fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor’s expects Mitsubishi Electric to maintain an EBITDA margin of about 10% and to make about JPY320 billion in funds from operations (FFO). Even so, Mitsubishi Electric is still in the process of establishing overseas operations, and the company has a lower profit margin than major overseas electronics manufacturers rated in the same category. We believe the company’s profit margins, which are somewhat weak for the ‘A’ rating, will continue to constrain the ratings on the company, and a significant improvement in earnings will likely require time.

Mitsubishi Electric’s financial risk profile is modest (the second-highest rank on a scale of six). Key measures of the company’s financial performance are generally commensurate with the current rating now that the company has reduced debt in the past few years on the back of stable earnings. In our view, improvements in key financial measures in the next two to three years will be marginal because the company intends to increase its investment in the overseas environment and energy business and in the social infrastructure business, both of which the company believes have the potential to grow over the next two to three years.

The company’s ratio of FFO (after adjustments for changes in working capital) to debt (after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities) (hereafter, total debt after adjustments) worsened to 41.7% as of March 31, 2012, from 46.0% a year earlier, while its ratio of total debt after adjustments to capital improved only slightly to 40.0% from 40.8%. As of the end of fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor’s expects these financial indicators to remain about in line with previous years, supported by stable earnings during the fiscal year. The company has maintained a more conservative financial policy than its domestic peers, having constrained capital expenditures to within the range of its depreciation and having reduced debt through generation of stable cash flow. Although the company has increased investments in areas it deems to have potential to grow--the environment and energy business and the social infrastructure business--Standard & Poor’s believes the company’s conservative financial policy makes it likely key financial measures will improve, albeit mildly.

Standard & Poor’s expects the company to maintain a ratio of FFO to total debt after adjustments of about 45% and to improve total debt after adjustments to capital to a little below 40% over the next year or two. However, improvements in key financial measures after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities will likely take longer because of a sizable shortfall in reserves for retirement benefits.

Equity method affiliate Renesas Electronics Corp. (not rated, Renesas), a major semiconductor maker, plans to request financial assistance from major shareholders, including Mitsubishi Electric, which holds a 25.05% equity stake in the company. How Mitsubishi Electric will respond to the request remains uncertain, in our view, but we believe financial support of tens of billions of yen would not materially hurt the company’s finances, because Mitsubishi Electric projects it will make JPY120 billion in net income in fiscal 2012. Mitsubishi Electric is not totally free of earnings risks, however, and may have to extend Renesas additional financial support if there is a protracted deterioration in the company’s business performance. According to media reports, Renesas is talking to its three major shareholders--Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and NEC Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3)--about possible support. Such action could adversely affect the ratings on Mitsubishi Electric, depending on the extent of financial support.

Furthermore, Standard & Poor’s believes that penalties Mitsubishi Electric has to pay for overcharging the Japan Ministry of Defense for defense- and space-related projects will have limited impact on the company’s credit quality because they are one-time expenditures .

Liquidity

Standard & Poor’s views Mitsubishi Electric’s liquidity as adequate. At the end of March 2012, the company had JPY395.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents (totaling cash, deposits, and short-term securities), fully covering JPY200 billion in outstanding short-term debt. In addition, the company had a commercial paper (CP) program of up to JPY300 billion and ample unused committed lines of credit. It had a ratio of long-term to total funding of between 60% and 70%, and its debt maturities were generally diversified, with no concentration of debt redemptions in any period. We view Mitsubishi Electric’s liquidity as adequate because the company has stable access to financing through CP issuances and maintains strong relationships with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) and other major creditor banks.

Outlook

We base the stable outlook on our view that Mitsubishi Electric has mitigated the risk of a material fall in its profits and FFO as demand for capital expenditure has recovered in Japan and abroad and the company has cut fixed costs. The company projects that its core energy and electric systems and industrial automation systems businesses will achieve strong earnings over the next two to three years.

We would consider raising the ratings on Mitsubishi Electric if the company were to enhance and expand its key businesses, raising its operating profit margin to over 5% and its EBITDA margin to over 10% for several years. An upgrade would further require the company to maintain a net cash position (free of net debt) on its balance sheet, which it could do through its conservative financial policy and stable free cash flow. Furthermore, we believe it would be essential for Mitsubishi Electric to boost its profitability to a favorable level compared with overseas ‘A+'- and ‘AA-'-rated peers such as Germany-based Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) and Armonk, N.Y.-based International Business Machines Corp. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), such as by increasing the proportion of its business abroad.

Conversely, we would consider lowering the ratings if earnings in the company’s core industrial automation systems and energy and electric systems businesses were to drop materially and we no longer expected a sustained improvement in the company’s overall profitability and operating cash flow. We could also lower the ratings if the company continued to make focused investments in growth areas but significant delays occurred in the contributions these projects make to profit and generation of cash flow.