FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: No immediate rating action on CNOOC from Nexen announcement
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 25, 2012 / 8:45 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: No immediate rating action on CNOOC from Nexen announcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 - Fitch Ratings has said that there is no immediate impact on China-based CNOOC Limited’s (CNL, ‘A’/Stable) ratings following its definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Nexen Inc (Nexen), a Canadian upstream oil and gas producer, for an equity value, including preferred shares, of USD15.1bn.

Fitch is of the view that the acquisition, if completed, will substantially increase CNL’s reserves, production growth and diversification into overseas and unconventional energy sources. Fitch assumes CNL will use cash and its equivalents and other near-liquid assets or external debt to finance the acquisition. However, the agency does not rule out the option that an equity injection may part finance the deal given the size of the acquisition. The company has yet to announce its funding plans. As part of the deal, Nexen’s USD4.3bn debt will remain outstanding but CNL will gain USD1.5bn of Nexen’s cash and proceeds from in-the-money options at the offer price.

Nexen is a material acquisition for CNL and will add net proven reserves of 900 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to CNL’s 3,190mmboe. The Canadian company is expected to produce 68-80mmboe in 2012, compared with CNL’s 330-340mmboe. Although the acquisition will weaken CNL’s balance sheet, it has the financial resources to complete the deal and maintain funds from operations (FFO_ adjusted net leverage below 1.0x (December 2011: net cash).

However, the medium term success of the potential acquisition will depend on CNL’s ability to integrate such a sizeable overseas company into its group. As the largest overseas deal that the company has undertaken, this will be a challenge.

The deal is subject to various approvals and several pre-conditions and is not expected to close before Q412.

Fitch’s ratings for CNL currently factor in a notch of implied support from the Chinese sovereign (‘A+'/Stable).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.