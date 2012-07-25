FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from increase of existing nts
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from increase of existing nts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 notes’ ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of EUR1.22bn. Fitch notes that the series amounts will be increased effective 25 July 2012.

The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR69,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR270,500,000

Series 2010-2: EUR69,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR270,500,000

Series 2010-4: EUR69,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR270,500,000

Series 2011-1: EUR46,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR179,300,000

Series 2011-2: EUR34,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR133,400,000

Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series are still below the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see ‘Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 Notes at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable’, dated 25 November 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com).

Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
