TEXT-Fitch: Latest MMF snapshot provides end-june Money Market Funds analytics
July 25, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Latest MMF snapshot provides end-june Money Market Funds analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 - Fitch Ratings has published the seventh edition of its monthly MMF Snapshot report, with data as at end-June 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch’s Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch’s MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-June 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
