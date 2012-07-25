FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Heineken N.V.
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2012 / 11:44 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Heineken N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Heineken N.V. ------------------------------------------ 25-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Malt beverages

Mult. CUSIP6: 423012

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2012: sr

unsecd BBB+/A-2/WatchN 28-Mar-2012

EUR850 mil 2.50% nts ser 4 due 03/19/2019 BBB+/WatchN 13-Mar-2012

EUR500 mil 3.50% bnds ser 5 due 03/19/2024 BBB+/WatchN 13-Mar-2012

US$750 mil 3.40% bnds due 04/01/2022 BBB+/WatchN 29-Mar-2012

