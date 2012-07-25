TEXT-S&P ratings - Heineken N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 -
Ratings -- Heineken N.V. ------------------------------------------ 25-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Malt beverages
Mult. CUSIP6: 423012
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/16/2012: sr
unsecd BBB+/A-2/WatchN 28-Mar-2012
EUR850 mil 2.50% nts ser 4 due 03/19/2019 BBB+/WatchN 13-Mar-2012
EUR500 mil 3.50% bnds ser 5 due 03/19/2024 BBB+/WatchN 13-Mar-2012
US$750 mil 3.40% bnds due 04/01/2022 BBB+/WatchN 29-Mar-2012