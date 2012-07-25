FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. oil & gas sector leads earnings as Hess Corp. CDS spreads widen
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. oil & gas sector leads earnings as Hess Corp. CDS spreads widen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 - Amid another busy earnings week U.S. oil and gas companies are among those announcing results with CDS spreads widening considerably for one major sector company, according to Fitch Solutions.

CDS spreads on Hess Corporation, reporting today, widened 58% over the past quarter, notably underperforming the 13% widening observed for the broader North American oil & gas industry. A wider CDS trading pattern resulted in a one notch drop in Hess’ CDS implied rating to ‘BBB-'. CDS liquidity for Hess increased, moving up three notches to trade in the third regional percentile. Increased CDS activity along with wider spreads signals heightened market concern over the company’s credit outlook.

Elsewhere, Caterpillar Inc. will also report second quarter earnings today. Despite firming 14% over the past month, credit protection on Caterpillar’s debt is pricing 18% wide of levels seen a quarter ago. CDS liquidity for the industrials giant has increased as well, up four rankings to trade in the first regional percentile, indicating increased market uncertainty over future pricing levels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.