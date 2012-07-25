FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Delta Bank 'B/B' ratings; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2012 / 12:32 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Delta Bank 'B/B' ratings; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 25 -

Overview

-- Kazakhstan-based JSC Delta Bank’s aggressive loan growth is putting pressure on the bank’s capital position.

-- This is balanced by consistently good asset quality in a domestic context, improving financial performance, and plans by shareholders to provide additional capital support.

-- We are consequently affirming our ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank’s financial profile will remain stable over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based JSC Delta Bank. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed the ‘kzBB+’ Kazakhstan national scale rating.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that Delta Bank’s financial profile remains in line with our previous expectations, despite rapid loan growth. The bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at ‘b’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.