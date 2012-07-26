FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Caltex Australia Ltd.
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 6:58 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Caltex Australia Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Caltex Australia Ltd. ---------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 13137V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Feb-2004 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

02-Mar-2003 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$50 mil 8.02% senior nts ser A due 04/30/2014 BBB+/WatchN 03-Apr-2009

US$125 mil 8.64% senior nts ser B due

04/30/2016 BBB+/WatchN 21-May-2009

AUD750 mil med-term note Prog 09/12/2011: sr

unsecd BBB+/WatchN 18-Nov-2011

AUD150 mil 7.25% med-term nts due 11/23/2018 BBB+/WatchN 18-Nov-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
