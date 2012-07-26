FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Korea Gas Corp.
July 26, 2012 / 7:03 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Korea Gas Corp.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Korea Gas Corp. ------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 500635

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066A

Mult. CUSIP6: 50066C

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 6.% nts due 07/15/2014 A 01-Jul-2009

CHF300 mil 2.25% bnds due 10/06/2015 A 07-Oct-2010

US$500 mil 4.25% med-term nts ser 1 due

11/02/2020 A 25-Oct-2010

CAD300 mil 4.58% med-term nts ser 2 due

05/12/2016 A 04-May-2011

CHF100 mil 2.875% 8-year med-term nts due

10/11/2019 A 04-Oct-2011

CHF250 mil 2.% 5-year med-term nts due

10/11/2016 A 04-Oct-2011

US$5 bil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog

01/05/2012: sr unsecd A 05-Jan-2012

US$750 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 5 due

01/20/2042 A 11-Jan-2012

EUR40 mil fltg rate 1-year med-term nts due

06/20/2013 A 14-Jun-2012

SGD30 mil 1.10% med-term nts ser 13 due

06/27/2013 A 27-Jun-2012

HKD195 mil 1.65% med-term nts ser 12 due

06/24/2014 A 27-Jun-2012

U.S. dollar-denominated med-term nts A 18-Jul-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt US$4 bil A-1 12-Dec-2011

Rationale

Our ratings on Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS; A/Stable/--) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion that the likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress is “extremely high.” In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach for KOGAS on our view of the company‘s:

-- “Critical” role as Korea’s sole transmitter and wholesale distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and

-- “Very strong” link with the government as a result of majority state ownership and tight supervision of KOGAS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
