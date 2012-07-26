FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Korea Railroad Corp.
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 7:19 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Korea Railroad Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Korea Railroad Corp. -------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Local currency A+/Stable/A-1

Foreign currency A/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A/A-1

15-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2013 A 29-Apr-2008

Rationale

We have equalized our ratings on Korea-based national railroad operator Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL: foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) with our long-term ratings on the Republic of Korea (foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) to reflect our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood of the government providing KORAIL with timely and sufficient extraordinary support if it were to suffer financial distress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
