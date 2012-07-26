TEXT-S&P summary: Korea Railroad Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Korea Railroad Corp. -------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Local currency A+/Stable/A-1
Foreign currency A/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Railroads,
line-haul
operating
Mult. CUSIP6: 50064U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A/A-1
15-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2013 A 29-Apr-2008
Rationale
We have equalized our ratings on Korea-based national railroad operator Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL: foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) with our long-term ratings on the Republic of Korea (foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) to reflect our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood of the government providing KORAIL with timely and sufficient extraordinary support if it were to suffer financial distress.