FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Commercial Bank of Ceylon at 'AA(lka)'/stable
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 26, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Commercial Bank of Ceylon at 'AA(lka)'/stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC’s (CB) National Long-Term rating at ‘AA(lka)’ with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed CB’s subordinated debentures at ‘AA-(lka)'.

The ratings reflect CB’s solid domestic franchise, improved capitalisation and high core profitability. The ratings may be upgraded upon a sustained improvement in the bank’s balance sheet in terms of greater capital buffers including loan loss provisions. Conversely, a rating downgrade may result from a significant decline in CB’s asset quality such as due to an economic downturn that could put pressure on its earnings and capitalisation.

CB’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) has remained above 10% since 2007, and a rights issue of LKR4.8bn lifted the ratio to 12.1% at end-2011. The increase in equity has also been supported by a further increase in revaluation reserves, which had not been factored into its total CAR of 13% at end-2011. Fitch expects CB’s capitalisation to remain healthy supported by its high core profitability, greater profit retention and modest growth plans.

CB continues to sustain high core profitability (measured by pre-provision return on assets (2011: 3.5%), largely due to its lean operating cost structure.

Loan growth (12.2% from 2007-2011) has been modest compared with that of the sector (14.1%). SMEs and mid-sized corporates (end-2011: 42%, end-2010: 33%) dominates CB’s loan book while it has been reducing its exposure to the consumer/retail segments (end-2011: 28%, end-2010: 31%). Fitch believes that downside risks are present particularly in interest-sensitive segments (consumer/retail and SMEs/ mid-sized corporates) as well as in those susceptible to a global economic slowdown and external sector pressures.

While specific provision coverage on NPLs has been rising (end-2011: 40%; end-2010: 34%), bolstered by additional provisions made on a prudential basis, it remained below that of some similar rated private commercial bank peers.

CB’s funding stability is underpinned by its high share of current and savings accounts (end-2011: 52%) compared with similar rated larger private commercial bank peers (41%), which should cushion net interest margins in a rising interest rate scenario.

Established in 1969 but tracing its origins to 1920, CB is the third-largest bank in Sri Lanka, accounting for 10.4% of banking sector assets at end-2011. It had a network of 213 branches and 514 ATMs as at end-2011. CB is one of the few banks in Sri Lanka that have substantial overseas operations. Its 17 branches in Bangladesh contributed 11% to net income and 7% to assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.