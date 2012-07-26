TEXT-Fitch affirms UPM-KymmeneOyj at 'BB'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPM) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BB’ and Short-Term IDR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmations reflect UPM’s stable credit profile. Despite the increase in leverage due to the Myllykoski acquisition (FFO adjusted leverage increased to 3.7x in 2011 from 3.2x in 2010) UPM’s credit metrics remain well within the rating level. Fitch’s expects credit metrics to slightly improve in 2012, despite the still difficult trading conditions in the pulp and paper markets.

The outlook for the pulp and paper markets in Europe remains uncertain. Following the sharp decline in H211, pulp prices partially recovered during H112, but remained far lower than the previous year levels. In addition, the positive trend is now reverting again, on the back of worsening macroeconomic conditions in Western Europe and weakening demand from Asia, and pulp prices declined slightly in July. Although this drop could just be a normal seasonal fluctuation and re-stocking could sustain prices in Q312, Fitch does not expect any material recovery to happen in the short term.

Fitch forecasts trading condition for UPM to remain difficult in H212 and expects operating cash flow to deteriorate in 2012 compared to 2011. However, the agency expects UPM’s net debt to decline mainly thanks to the proceeds from asset disposals UPM is reshuffling its business portfolio, focusing on some strategic areas and disposing non-core activities. In H112, UPM realised disposals of EUR280m, including the sales of its stake in Mesta Fibre and two packaging paper plants. UPM is also negotiating the sale of a magazine paper plant in France.

The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch’s view that UPM’s strategy of consolidating production capacity in the printing paper segment could lead to further significant M&A and restructuring costs. Although in the short term, UPM will focus on the integration of Myllykoski and on business portfolio optimisation, via the disposal of non-core assets, Fitch believes that in the medium term, further large acquisitions could be possible, which could put pressure on credit metrics.

UPM’s liquidity was healthy at EUR1.4bn at end of March 2012. The liquidity position comprises EUR90m in cash and EUR1.4bn in committed facilities (of which EUR62m was drawn), maturing between 2014 and 2017. Maturities for the following 12 months amounted to EUR330m.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

-Improved trading conditions leading to deleveraging, with FFO gross leverage falling below 2.5x.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

-An increase in leverage, due to either a deterioration in operating performance or debt-financed acquisitions, with FFO adjusted gross leverage rising above 4.0x.

- A deterioration in profitability, with recurring EBIT margin falling below 6% through the cycle.