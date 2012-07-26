TEXT-S&P rts Samara Oblast RUB15 Bil bond 'BB+', recovery rtg '3'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it assigned a ‘BB+’ debt rating with a recovery rating of ‘3’ and an ‘ruAA+’ Russia national scale rating to the 5.5-year amortizing senior unsecured bond of up to Russian ruble (RUB)15 billion (about $460 million) issued by Samara Oblast (BB+/Stable/--).

The oblast placed the first RUB6.5 billion of the bond on June 20, 2012, and plans to place another RUB3.5 billion in July 2012. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the debtholders in the event of a payment default.

The bond will have 22 quarterly fixed-rate coupons and an amortizing repayment schedule. In 2013, 35% of the bond is scheduled for redemption, a further 35% should be repaid in 2014, 10% in 2015, 10% in 2016, and the remaining 10% in 2017.

The ratings on the Russian region of Samara Oblast reflect our view of its limited budgetary flexibility and predictability within a developing and unbalanced institutional framework, as well as its low economic wealth and pressure from infrastructure development needs. The ratings are supported by our expectation that the oblast will maintain a modest debt burden, positive liquidity, and a moderate budgetary performance.

The stable outlook on Samara reflects our view that in 2012-2014 continued economic growth and conservative revenue budgeting will allow the oblast to absorb expenditure pressure without affecting its sound liquidity position. Our base-case scenario assumes cautious debt management with reliance on medium-term borrowing.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3, 2009