TEXT-S&P summary: Haven Funding PLC

July 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Haven Funding PLC ----------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘AA-’ senior secured debt rating on the GBP273.3 million 8.125% bonds reflects the good cash-flow performance of the charged property portfolio. The bonds are issued by Haven Funding PLC (Haven), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for the sole purpose of issuing bond debt. Transaction cash-flows are performing in line with expectations, and are supported by the adequate rent collection performance of the registered providers (RPs) who are the underlying borrowers of the bond proceeds. We believe that RPs benefit from strong systemic support from the U.K. government.

The rating is constrained by the long transaction term and by a degree of uncertainty about policy changes to social housing in the U.K., such as the introduction of direct housing benefit payments to tenants and other reforms designed to restrict welfare payments.