July 26 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank PLC & Business Mortgage Finance 1 PLC (BMF 1) , Business Mortgage Finance 2 PLC (BMF 2) , Business Mortgage Finance 3 PLC (BMF 3) and Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4)

* Moody’s determines no negative rating impact on 4 CMBS transactions due to deed of undertaking by Barclays Bank PLC