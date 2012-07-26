TEXT-S&P summary: Groupama S.A.

According to our risk-based capital model, Groupama’s capital adequacy is weak. The EUR1.8 billion loss reported in 2011 significantly impaired Groupama’s capital base, which was low at EUR5.2 billion at year-end 2011 (on an absolute value basis). Groupama’s capital base is even lower after deducting the group’s goodwill and intangibles, which total EUR3.6 billion and represent a very high 70% of Groupama’s reported shareholders funds at year-end 2011. Groupama’s low capital base is combined with high market and rising credit risks that account for more than 50% of the group’s capital requirement in 2011, according to our capital model.

Management’s actions to improve solvency mainly consist of reducing the insurer’s exposure to equity and property risks, as well as the sale of several group entities. This includes the sale of Groupama Seguros in Spain and of GAN Eurocourtage’s brokerage business, which the group announced on June 19, 2012, and June 8, 2012, respectively. Groupama also announced on July 17, 2012, that it had reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Gan Eurocourtage’s French marine insurance portfolio. It also announced on July 24, 2012, that it had signed an agreement for the sale of Proama. We understand that Groupama is also planning to sell Groupama Insurance U.K. Ltd.

We consider that these actions, though positive, are unlikely to restore Groupama’s capital adequacy to levels supportive of an investment-grade rating over the coming year. In addition, we believe there is a risk that adverse capital market conditions may constrain execution of management actions and dampen their impact. Groupama still retains a significant exposure to equities and Southern European sovereign bonds.

We view Groupama’s financial flexibility as marginal, according to our criteria. We believe its main sources for financial flexibility are proceeds from the asset sales. In 2011, the group’s financial flexibility benefited from two transactions entered into with Caisse des Depots et Consignations (for more information, see “S&P Downgrades France-Based Groupama S.A. To ‘BBB-’ On Weak Capital Adequacy And Solvency Levels; Watch Negative,” published Dec. 15, 2011). We believe that Groupama’s ability to raise new debt is limited, given the low market value of its existing issues.

We assess Groupama’s risk management practices as weak, reflecting our belief that the group’s risk controls didn’t identify risks attached to Groupama’s strategy. While acknowledging that Groupama has strengthened its risk management practices, we believe these changes are very recent and it is uncertain whether they will be sufficient to prevent the group from incurring additional investment losses. We also see uncertainty relating to the scope and speed of development of the future actions of the risk management team and its ability to effectively counterbalance executive decisions if needed.

In our opinion, Groupama’s management and corporate strategy remains a negative factor for the ratings, despite a recent shift in the group’s strategic orientations and management changes. We think changes in Groupama’s corporate strategy as defined by management are positive and aim to restore the group’s financial strength, although they are still very recent. Financial management practices remains weak, in our view. The enhancement of Groupama’s corporate governance will be another challenge for the group, reflecting our belief that the existing framework has not properly and timely fulfilled its supervisory role.

We expect Groupama to maintain a good competitive position. However, we believe that entity sales will partly weaken the insurer’s competitive position. In our view, this should result in lower diversification benefits in terms of client base, geographic footprint, and distribution networks. We think Groupama’s transformation process also increases uncertainty as to its targeted business profile. It also leaves the group exposed to several countries where sovereign ratings have deteriorated, such as Italy and Hungary.

We consider Groupama’s liquidity profile as strong, mostly thanks to its substantial cash position of EUR11 billion at year-end 2011, equivalent to 18% of invested assets. Despite our view of Groupama’s weakening franchise in financial markets, Groupama’s reported lapse rates remained in line with that of French peers at 6% of mathematical reserves, meaning its liquidity position was not put under excessive pressure.

We view Groupama’s operating performance as adequate. In its property and casualty (P/C) business, Groupama’s net combined ratio was 98% in 2011. When restated for exceptional reserve releases, we estimate it was 102% in 2011, in line with our base-case forecasts. Still, we note that life and health earnings remain weak, as evidenced by operating income of just EUR26 million in 2011, equivalent to only 0.05% of life reserves, and we expect it to remain so over the next two years. Overall, Groupama’s improving underwriting results in the P/C business were largely obscured by heavy investment losses in 2011, which translated into a bottom-line loss of EUR1.8 billion. Excluding additional reserve releases in 2011 and major natural catastrophes, we expect a broadly stable net combined ratio of 102% in 2012. Targeted sales may, however, result in deterioration of the net combined ratio by about 1 percentage point, because most of the entities that are up for sale reported a lower net combined ratio than the group average.

Outlook

The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that adverse economic and capital market conditions may further constrain Groupama’s capital adequacy and transformational initiatives.

We could lower the ratings if Groupama’s capital adequacy or regulatory solvency margin do not improve as a result of management actions over the coming year, or if its competitive positions in French non-life and life deteriorate.

We could revise the outlook to stable if management fully implements its planned actions, resulting in a stabilization of Groupama’s financial profile.

